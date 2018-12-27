British firefighters revisit scene of Armenia's earthquake 30 years later: BBC’s report on 1988 Spitak quake

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. 30 years after the 1988 devastating earthquake in Armenia the British firefighters revisited Spitak town, the scene of the quake, to see how the area has recovered, Armenpress reports citing BBC.

In a video released by BBC firefighters Paul Burn, 75, and Reggie Berry, 69, who were in the UK team from Lancashire Fire Brigade, share their memories.

They arrived in the disaster zone with their team five days after the earthquake. The video shows shots from the devastations of the quake and the current appearance of Spitak town.

The retired firefighters visited Hamlet Dilbaryan who lives alone as he lost his family members during the quake.

The report says 9732 people have been killed in the Spitak earthquake, that was half the town’s population. The video also shows the remains of a school building.

Paul and Reggie helped to build temporary housing for survivors.

The Spitak earthquake shattered the peace of Armenia 30 years ago. A 10 magnitude near the epicenter devastating earthquake took place in 40% of the territory of Armenia at 11:41 (local time), December 7, 1988. Spitak, Leninakan, Kirovakan, Stepanavan towns, over hundreds of villages and settlements of Spitak, Akhuryan, Gugark, Aragats, Kalinino, Stepanavan were fully or partially demolished during a few seconds.

