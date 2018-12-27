Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 December

US, China to hold trade talks in Beijing in early January


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The US governmental delegation will depart for Beijing in early January to hold trade talks with Chinese officials, sources told Bloomberg.

The US delegation will be led by Deputy Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish and will include Treasury Under Secretary for International Affairs David Malpass.

There are no reports yet on who will attend the talks from the Chinese side.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




