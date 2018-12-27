Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 December

Pashinyan departs for Moscow


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan departed for Moscow on December 27, reports Armenpress.

He posted a photo on Facebook, noting: “Off to Moscow”.

Pashinyan is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his working visit in Moscow.

The officials will discuss issues relating to the cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.

