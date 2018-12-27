Two dead, three seriously injured in Yerevan car crash

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Two drivers have died and three passengers are in serious condition following a traffic collision late on Wednesday evening.

Emergency officials said they received a call at 23:30 December 26 on a car crash in the Isakov Avenue, Yerevan.

The crash involved a Lexus LS 430 and a Mercedes Benz C180. The two vehicles collided, then crashed onto the barrier and ended up in the opposite lane. Drivers of both vehicles were killed instantly, authorities said. The engine of the Lexus caught fire but was extinguished minutes later.

Three passengers were taken to a nearby hospital and is said to be in serious condition.

Rescuers had to use equipment to take the body of one of the drivers out of the vehicle.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan