Patrick Shanahan could serve acting defense secretary for a long time - Trump

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump announced during his visit to Iraq that he would not rush to nominate a new secretary to replace Mattis, the first defense chief in decades to resign over policy differences with the president, Reuters reported.

Trump said Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan, whom he named on Sunday to replace Mattis in an acting capacity starting on Jan. 1, “could be there for a long time”.

