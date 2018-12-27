Trump visits US troops in Germany

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump visited American troops in Germany, RIA Novosti reported.

Before that Trump and First Lady Melania Trump made an unannounced visit to the Al Asad Air Base in Iraq and had a talk with the US troops for about 20 minutes.

Trump also met with the US Ambassador in Iraq and the commanding staff. At the meetings the President noted that he has no plans to withdraw the troops from Iraq.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan