Roads mainly passable in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress that on December 27, as of 08:30, roads are mainly passable in Armenia.

Inter-community roads of Ashotsk are difficult to pass.

Snowfalls are reported in Gyumri city, Ashotsk, Amasia and Akhuryan villages, as well as Aparan, Spitak and Stepanavan towns.

Drivers are urged to use winter tires while travelling to provinces.

The Georgian authorities inform that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles.

