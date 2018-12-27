US stocks up - 26-12-18

NEW YORK, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. USA main indexes values for 26 December:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Dow Jones up by 4.98% to 22878.45 points, S&P 500 up by 4.96% to 2467.70 points, Nasdaq up by 5.84% to 6554.36 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of several indices created by Wall Street Journal editor and Dow Jones & Company co-founder Charles Dow. It measures the daily stock price movements of 30 large, publicly-owned U.S. companies.

S&P 500 measures the performance of 500 widely held common stocks of large-cap U.S. companies.

NASDAQ measures a number of indices reflecting the reaction of USA’s high tech markets and business environments on the country’s political and economic developments which have an impact on high tech markets.