LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-12-18
LONDON, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 26 December:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1899.00, copper price stood at $5960.50, lead price stood at $1982.00, nickel price stood at $10910.00, tin price stood at $19400.00, zinc price stood at $2480.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $55500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 09:13 European Stocks - 26-12-18
- 09:11 US stocks up - 26-12-18
- 09:09 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-12-18
- 09:07 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 26-12-18
- 09:06 Oil Prices Up - 26-12-18
- 12.26-21:57 Armenian air carrier vows to commence DIRECT flights to Los Angeles from Gyumri
- 12.26-21:11 Armenian Government will spare no efforts to protect and develop freedom of speech and press – Nikol Pashinyan
- 12.26-18:22 Armenian border guards record dragging away a lying Azerbaijani soldier by fellow servicemen
- 12.26-18:06 Artsakh’s Defense Ministry urges Azerbaijani side to refrain from unreasonable actions aimed at escalating the situation
- 12.26-17:37 Russia to do everything depending on it for achieving NK conflict settlement, says Zakharova
- 12.26-17:23 International Conference of Tour Operators to be held in Armenia for the first time
- 12.26-17:15 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-12-18
- 12.26-17:13 Famous European low-cost airlines ready to enter Armenian market
- 12.26-17:12 Asian Stocks - 26-12-18
- 12.26-16:59 Poroshenko terminates martial law
- 12.26-16:38 Pashinyan, Putin to discuss key topics of bilateral agenda at Moscow meeting – Kremlin
- 12.26-16:24 Technical safety violations revealed at all monitored CNG filling stations
- 12.26-16:19 Russians name Putin politician of the year in poll
- 12.26-16:03 Indian sand artist creates huge Santa Claus using 10000 plastic bottles to raise awareness on pollution
- 12.26-15:30 Police on heightened patrol ahead of holidays
- 12.26-15:20 28 injured in Sicily tremors
- 12.26-14:36 Kocharyan seeks release on bail
- 12.26-14:33 Tour-operator’s activity regulation document at completion stage – Tourism Committee Chair
- 12.26-14:11 ‘People of Artsakh will decide their own fate’ – acting first deputy PM comments on Mammadyarov’s statement
- 12.26-14:03 Pashinyan vows to fight crime in strongest possible terms
- 12.26-13:41 17000 evacuated in Indonesia tsunami-affected area
- 12.26-13:00 Five boats carrying 40 illegal migrants rescued in English Channel
- 12.26-12:57 Kocharyan appeals arrest verdict to higher court, argues violations in due process
- 12.26-12:52 More than 120 judges sacked in Azerbaijan
- 12.26-12:23 Board of Chamber of Advocates strongly condemns pressures on judges and attorneys
- 12.26-12:22 Road supervision agency re-equipped with modern devices
- 12.26-12:17 Turkish tanks cross into Syria
- 12.26-11:40 2018 Armenia tourism grows 8,8%
- 12.26-11:33 Additional requirements for labeling GMO-containing goods enter into force in EAEU space
- 12.26-11:15 Japan withdraws from International Whaling Commission
14:36, 12.21.2018
Viewed 2309 times Turkish-Armenian businessman willing to open all-in-one Ara Guler center in Yerevan
15:40, 12.20.2018
Viewed 2140 times Putin announces upcoming Pashinyan visit, says Armenia is Russia’s regional and global strategic partner
10:24, 12.21.2018
Viewed 1868 times Numerous staff members, officials of culture and Diaspora ministries declare strike, protest governmental optimization plan
18:59, 12.21.2018
Viewed 1856 times Spitak is the brilliant proof of what collective, progressive beautiful things humanity can do – Serj Tankian
15:34, 12.21.2018
Viewed 1733 times Armenian Ambassador holds farewell meetings in Vienna, Austria