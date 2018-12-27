LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-12-18

LONDON, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 26 December:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1899.00, copper price stood at $5960.50, lead price stood at $1982.00, nickel price stood at $10910.00, tin price stood at $19400.00, zinc price stood at $2480.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $55500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.