Armenian air carrier vows to commence DIRECT flights to Los Angeles from Gyumri

GYUMRI, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Taron Avia airlines has vowed to re-launch flights, moreover to commence direct flights from Gyumri, Armenia’s second largest city, to Los Angeles, United States of America, mayor of the city Samvel Balasanyan has revealed.

Taron Avia ceased operations in January of 2018, having made its maiden flight just one year earlier.

Gyumri Mayor Samvel Balasanyan told a year-end news conference that although specific timeframes are unavailable many issues have already been regulated.

“Although Taron Avia executives told me to keep it secret, but I don’t have secrets from reporters. They [Taron Avia] want to have direct flights from Gyumri to Los Angeles, and our airport [Shirak] has the opportunity for it,” the mayor said.

A one of a kind logistics center is also planned to be created in the city, given the airport’s capacity.

The Gyumri City Hall and LLC Logistic FTZ, an Israeli company, have signed a memorandum of understanding on creating the unique center that will have a status of a free economic zone.

Reporting by Armenuhi Mkhoyan

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan