Russia to do everything depending on it for achieving NK conflict settlement, says Zakharova

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Russia will do its best for achieving a settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told a weekly news conference when asked how Russia is assessing the trends of settlement and opportunities for 2019.

“We don’t put timeframes. If we speak about time, certainly we are in favor of a speedy resolution of the conflict and all steps aimed for it. But I won’t mention specific timeframes, the history is long, the conflict is unfortunately protracted, but the Russian side – as a co-chairing country of the Minsk Group – as a country that has a common past and history with Armenia and Azerbaijan, will do everything required for it,” she said.

