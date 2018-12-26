International Conference of Tour Operators to be held in Armenia for the first time

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. International Conference of Tour Operators will be held in Armenia for the first time in 2019, Hripsime Grigoryan – chair of the Tourism Committee, told reporters today, reports Armenpress. She said the Conference will enable the tour operators to communicate and jointly develop Armenia’s tour packages and etc.

“After the official visit of Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Lebanon, an agreement was reached to intensify the cooperation between the two countries in the field of tourism. The Conference will be organized by the consent of Lebanese tourism minister Avetis Kitanian”, Grigoryan noted.

She added that the Secretary General of the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) will visit Armenia in early 2019.

“This year restoration works of a number of tourism infrastructures have been carried out by the World Bank’s loan program worth 55 million USD. At the moment the road from Garni to the Symphony of Stones, the road from Tatev Monastery to the Devil’s Bridge, as well as a number of central streets in Gyumri are under construction”, she said.

Hripsime Grigoryan said in 2019 huge amount of money will be provided for Armenia’s marketing promotion.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan