Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-12-18

YEREVAN, 26 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 26 December, USD exchange rate down by 0.19 drams to 483.81 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.75 drams to 550.77 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.05 drams to 6.98 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.70 drams to 613.86 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 7.68 drams to 19570.34 drams. Silver price down by 0.09 drams to 228.27 drams. Platinum price down by 4.83 drams to 12288.33 drams.