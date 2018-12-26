Famous European low-cost airlines ready to enter Armenian market

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Famous European low-cost airlines [airlines offering cheap air tickets and minimum services] are ready to enter the Armenian market, Chair of the Tourism Committee Hripsime Grigoryan told reporters, reports Armenpress.

She said the entry of these airlines not only supposes low price tickets from abroad to Armenia, but also from Armenia to Europe. “The talks have already been held within the frames of the EU program, and we will see the results next year”, she said, adding that at the moment the marketing policy is being agreed upon.

“We need to understand to what extent they can increase our budget in order to approve the marketing program with the low-cost airlines and ensure their presence in the Armenian market”, she noted.

