Poroshenko terminates martial law

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko officially announced on Wednesday that martial law in the country has been terminated.

"This is my principal decision," Poroshenko told the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council on Wednesday according to TASS.

He said that “the decision is based on the analysis of the current security situation in the state and despite the fact that the situation around Ukraine has not changed much”.

Martial law was initiated in some regions near the Russian border in early December following the Kerch Strait incident, when three Ukrainian vessels illegally crossed the maritime border of Russia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan