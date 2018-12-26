Pashinyan, Putin to discuss key topics of bilateral agenda at Moscow meeting – Kremlin

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the key topics of bilateral agenda and the cooperation prospects in the Eurasian space during a meeting in Moscow on December 27, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

“On December 27 Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan who will arrive in Moscow on a working visit. The officials are expected to discuss the key topics of the bilateral agenda, the partnership prospects in the integration unions of the Eurasian space”, the statement said.

