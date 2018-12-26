Technical safety violations revealed at all monitored CNG filling stations

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Market Supervision Inspectorate of Armenia says it is monitoring gas filling stations (CNG) for technical and safety inspections.

The agency said that it has revealed violations and irregularities in all 25 operators that were inspected.

Violations include non-calibrated metering devices, exceeding levels of pressure, absence of safety precaution signs. Gas is filled by cubic meters instead of kilograms, the agency said.

The inspectorate called on the businesses to operate duly and to avoid any irregularities. It called on the CNGs to adhere to safety precautions.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan