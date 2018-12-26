Russians name Putin politician of the year in poll

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Russians have named President Vladimir Putin politician of the year, according to a poll conducted by a Russian public opinion center.

46% of the respondents named Putin the year’s politician. The president is followed by his foreign minister Sergey Lavrov (18%), defense minister Sergey Shoigu (9%), PM Dmitry Medvedev (6%) and the outspoken MP Vladimir Zhirinovsky (5%).

The poll was conducted to also reveal public opinion in other categories.

For already several consecutive years, Sergey Bezrukov is named actor of the year according to the poll.

Most Russians said Philip Kirkorov is the musician of the year.

