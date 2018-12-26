Indian sand artist creates huge Santa Claus using 10000 plastic bottles to raise awareness on pollution

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Indian sand artist Sudarsan Patnaik has created a giant Santa Claus out of sand and around 10,000 plastic bottles on Puri beach.

The artist is sending a green message and raising awareness on the ill-affects plastic has on environment.

“I have used plastic bottles to create the sand Santa but I want to urge the people to beat plastic pollution,” The Times of India quoted him as saying.

Local art college students assisted Patnaik in making the Santa.

The artist said that all bottles used in making the sculpture will be given for recycling.

Indian sand artist @sudarsansand attempted a new world record on Christmas Eve after creating a giant Santa Claus out of plastic bottles to convey a “green” message to #BeatPlasticPollution. pic.twitter.com/v80uY1dg4d — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) 26 декабря 2018 г.



Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan