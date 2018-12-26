Police on heightened patrol ahead of holidays

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenian police are on a heightened service mode ahead of New Year holidays, the law enforcement agency said.

Officers are patrolling public areas that are deemed at-risk, particularly currency exchange offices, pawnshops and trade facilities having major turnover.

Police officers are also patrolling and touring 24/7 pharmacies.

Currency exchange office and pawnshop personnel are advised not to work alone in late hours. Police also called on the businesses to check the video surveillance and alarm systems to make sure they are switched on.

“Police find care for citizens to be their duty and during these days we will continue working on a heightened mode,” police said in a statement, calling on citizens to be aware of surroundings and follow basic safety rules.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan