28 injured in Sicily tremors

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. A 4.8-magnitude earthquake has hit Sicily around Europe's most active volcano Mount Etna, injuring at 28 people, local authorities said.

Structural damages are also reported.

The quake was the latest in dozens of tremors since Etna erupted on Monday.

Volcanic ash prompted Catania airport to halt flights temporarily.

The earthquake struck at 03:19 local time (02:19 GMT) on Wednesday near the municipality of Viagrande.

