Kocharyan seeks release on bail

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Jailed former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan will file a motion to court seeking to be released on bail, his lawyer Aram Orbelyan told ARMENPRESS.

“It is highly likely that the issue will be discussed next year, however we hope that they will convene a hearing this year, taking into consideration that this is a matter concerning freedom,” Orbelyan said.

They seek to substitute the current measure of restraint – the pre-trial arrest – with bail.

The lawyer said they will not seek any particular amount of bail, and will leave it to the discretion of the court.

He said the motion will be filed today.

2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, who ruled the country from 1998 to 2008, spent two weeks in jail in summer 2018, but was eventually freed. But on December 7, a higher court overruled the release and ordered him to be remanded into custody pending trial again.

At the time the court announced the verdict, Kocharyan turned himself in to authorities by walking to the Yerevan jail.

Kocharyan is charged for ‘overthrowing constitutional order’ during the 2008 post-election unrest, when clashes between security forces and protesters left 10 people dead during his final days as president.

He denies any wrongdoing.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan