Tour-operator’s activity regulation document at completion stage – Tourism Committee Chair

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Questionnaires for hotel facilities and tour operators in Armenia will be put into circulation in January 2019, Hripsime Grigoryan – chair of the Tourism Committee, told reporters today, adding that the questionnaires will allow to have more comprehensive information about tourists.

“The second tool is the improvement of the Border electronic management information system in border checkpoints through which we will have more information about the sex and age of tourists, the days spent in Armenia and their citizenship. Another tool will be available soon which will allow to develop tourism policy in Armenia based on fact-based data”, she said.

The document on regulating the activity of tour-operator is at the completion stage. “We attach great importance to the improvement of service quality in the amendment of the new draft law on tourism, as well as ensuring favorable business and investment environment, for which actions have been taken. The tourism laws of several countries have been examined based on which the draft law has been amended”, the Committee chair said, adding that the issue of availability of tourism facilities for persons with limited physical capacities is being discussed.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan