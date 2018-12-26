Pashinyan vows to fight crime in strongest possible terms

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia had a record low number of murders in 2018, caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook.

“In 2018, we’ve had a record low level of murders since the year of 1990. This is an important indicator. For the record, all those who will attempt to solve any economic, political, personal or group problem through violence and weapons will get the most serious counter-blow and will be held responsible in the strongest possible terms,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan