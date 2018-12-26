17000 evacuated in Indonesia tsunami-affected area

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Indonesian authorities were forced to evacuate more than 17000 residents of the tsunami-affected areas. The deadly tsunami was caused by the Anak Krakatau volcano eruption on December 22.

Local rescue officials said the evacuated residents will return to their homes only after the elimination of consequences of the tsunami and restoration of the infrastructure.

But bad weather conditions in the affected area have caused fears of a new eruption.

According to latest reports the death toll is 429.

153 people are missing.

On Saturday, volcano-triggered giant waves crashed into coastal towns on the islands of Sumatra and Java.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan