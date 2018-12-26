Five boats carrying 40 illegal migrants rescued in English Channel

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Five boats, carrying forty illegal migrants, including two children, have been rescued on Christmas day in the English Channel, BBC reported.

Lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter intercepted a boat carrying 12 people and a child off the coast of Deal, Kent.

And a girl was one of eight who arrived in Folkestone.

The Home Office said some of the migrants identified as Iraqis, Iranians and Afghans.

The children will come under the care of social services, officials said.

All of them have undergone a medical assessment and the adults have been transferred to immigration officials to be interviewed.

French maritime officials tweeted two images of the rescue, which appeared to show at least some of the eight people were wearing life jackets.

“The evidence shows there is organized criminal gang activity behind illegal migration attempts by small boats across the Channel. We are working closely with the French and law enforcement partners to target these gangs, who exploit vulnerable people and put lives at risk”, a Home Office spokesman said as quoted by BBC.

