Kocharyan appeals arrest verdict to higher court, argues violations in due process

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Former President Robert Kocharyan has appealed a court verdict on his arrest to a higher court, his lawyers said in a statement.

They said that the complaint to the Court of Cassation is comprised of 107 pages.

Kocharyan’s attorneys argue violations of due process, including the violation of presumption of innocence, and violations of several other rights, among others, in the complaint.

The lawyers said they will soon also file a motion to court requesting bail.

2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, who ruled the country from 1998 to 2008, spent two weeks in jail in summer 2018, but was eventually freed. But on December 7, a higher court overruled the release and ordered him to be remanded into custody pending trial again.

At the time the court announced the verdict, Kocharyan turned himself in to authorities by walking to the Yerevan jail.

Kocharyan is charged for ‘overthrowing constitutional order’ during the 2008 post-election unrest, when clashes between security forces and protesters left 10 people dead during his final days as president.

He denies any wrongdoing.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan