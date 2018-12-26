Board of Chamber of Advocates strongly condemns pressures on judges and attorneys

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Board of Chamber of Advocates of Armenia, discussing the intolerant behaviors of some party of society against judges and attorneys, recorded that in recent period a tension is noticed among some party of the society regarding certain objectively sensible criminal cases, which also targets the advocates institute that is called to provide legal support to everyone, the Chamber of Advocates told Armenpress.

The Board states that this behavior continues till now, and the executive leadership doesn’t show respective interference.

The Board expresses its concern over the pressures used on judges, considers this unacceptable regardless of its demonstration format and time and believes that acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s public speech can contribute to preventing such negative behavior.

The Board strictly condemns the pressures against lawyers and judges, expresses support to judges calling on not to deviate from their constitutional mission.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan