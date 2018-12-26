Road supervision agency re-equipped with modern devices

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The HayAvtoJan (ArmAutoRoad) agency under the ministry of Transportation, Communication and IT has said that it is being re-equipped with modern hardware.

The agency is a governmental non-commercial organization that supervises roads and is also carrying out tests and expertise of road construction and construction materials.

It had been re-equipped with modern calculation and meter devices for calculating the flatness and intensity of roads. The agency said that soon its laboratory will also get new equipment.

It has three new laser-equipped special vehicles for metering the surface of roads. 30 intensity-calculators are positioned in several road sections of inter-state significance. It receives online data from the devices, enabling to supervise traffic in the given locations.

In winter seasons one of the most important mission’s of the agency is winter maintenance operations of roads.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan