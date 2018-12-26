Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 December

Turkish tanks cross into Syria


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Turkish tanks have crossed into Syria in the Kilis province Tuesday evening, demokrathaber reported.

According to the report the Turkish military hardware is moving towards the Syrian regions of Manbij and Tel Urfat. Turkey said it will carry out new military operations against Kurdish militants in the area.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration