2018 Armenia tourism grows 8,8%

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The number of tourists visiting Armenia January-September 2018 has grown 8,8%, Tourism Committee president Hripsime Grigoryan told a year-end news conference.

“If in 2017 1 million 172 thousand 402 tourists visited Armenia, in 2018 the number of visitors amounted to 1 million 275 thousand 209.”

“525,423 of the visitors came from Russia,” she said.

Second most visitors come from Georgia, with 233,125 tourists.

132,839 tourists visited Armenia from Iran. 46,138 came from the US and 24,308 from the Ukraine.

She said that visits from India, China and Kazakhstan also grew by 131, 107 and 83 percent respectively.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan