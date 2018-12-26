Japan withdraws from International Whaling Commission

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Japanese government announced on December that it will withdraw from the International Whaling Commission (IWC) and will resume commercial whaling from July, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said, Reuters reported.

“From July 2019, after the withdrawal comes into effect on June 30, Japan will conduct commercial whaling within Japan’s territorial sea and its exclusive economic zone, and will cease the take of whales in the Antarctic Ocean/the Southern Hemisphere,” Suga said in a statement.

“The whaling will be conducted in accordance with international law and within the catch limits calculated in accordance with the method adopted by the IWC to avoid negative impact on cetacean resources,” he said.