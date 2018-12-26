At least 10 killed in Iran student bus crash
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. At least 10 students have been killed in a bus attack in the campus of Azad University of Science and Research in Tehran, IRNA reported.
The accident also injured 26 others who have been hospitalized.
Some sources have reported the bus driver had a heart stroke prior to the incident and this is the reason behind hitting a concrete wall and the capsizing of the bus.
But these reports are not officially confirmed yet.
Investigation is underway.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
