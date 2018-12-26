Acting defense minister attends ceremony of handing over apartments to 20 servicemen in Agarak town
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Acting defense minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan participated in the inauguration ceremony of a residential building in Agarak town, defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.
“20 servicemen received apartments. We congratulate all and wish that all servicemen have such an opportunity”, he said.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
