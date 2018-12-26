Swan Lake ice rink in downtown Yerevan opens

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. One of the most-beloved winter leisure locations in Yerevan is already open! The Swan Lake ice rink is now open every day from 11:00 to 22:00, the City Hall said.

The Swan Lake is an artificial mini-lake near the Yerevan Opera House. For many years now the lake is converted into an ice skating arena in winter seasons.

City Hall said the hourly fees remain unchanged – 500 drams if you bring along your own skates, and 1000 dram drams if you rent them. Trainers will assist amateur skaters in the rink.

From 15:30 to 18:00 the rink will be on a break for technical reasons.

The ice rink will be open until March 1, 2019.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan