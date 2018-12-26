Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 December

Stepantsminda-Lars highway open only for light passenger vehicles


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Embassy in Georgia told the ministry of transport, communication and information technologies that on December 26, as of 10:00, the Gudauri-Kobi road leading to Upper Lars is closed for trailer and semi-trailer vehicles due to bad weather conditions.

The ministry told Armenpress that the highway is open for passenger vehicles.

Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
