Woman charged for setting man ablaze

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Detectives of the Investigative Committee’s Yerevan department have completed the investigation into the assault case involving a 50 year old woman from the province of Gegharkunik.

She is suspected in throwing petroleum on a 55 year old man and setting him ablaze. The incident took place in July of 2018 in a Yerevan apartment.

Authorities said the woman and the man are acquaintances and have a history of altercations and fights. The woman is charged with aggravated assault.

The victim had sustained severe life-threatening burns.

The suspect is confined to the country limits with a signature bond pending trial.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan