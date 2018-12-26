Syria says Israeli missile strikes hit Damascus weapons depot

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Loud explosions have been heard close to Syria's capital Damascus overnight, in what the Syrian military says were Israeli air strikes on a weapons depot, according to BBC.

A Syrian military official told state media the depot was hit, and three soldiers were injured.

Israel has not confirmed the strikes.

But at the same time, Israel said it activated its air defense systems to bring down a Syrian missile.

There were no casualties or damage to property in Israel, the military said.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have not commented on the reported air strikes.

The IDF later tweeted that its air defense systems were "activated in response to an anti-aircraft missile launched from Syria".

According to An Nashra news, the Syrian air defense systems successfully intercepted eight Israeli missiles. The media outlet reported that Israel has also used UAVs. The Syrian state-owned TV channel reported that an “aggressive” attack was carried out through Lebanese airspace.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan