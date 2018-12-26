Roads and weather update

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. As part of a regular winter season notification system for drivers and travelers, transportation authorities have issued a road and weather update as of 09:30, December 26.

In particular, the Ministry of Transportation, Communication and Information Technologies reported an active snowstorm along the roads of Artik-Aragats and Aparan-Mirak.

Sections of the roads in Sisian, the Artik-Aragats road and the Vardenyats Pass are covered in clear ice. The mountain pass is closed for heavy cargo vehicles and trailer-trucks. Authorities said road supervision agencies are carrying out clearing and snow removal works.

All other roads of inter-state and national significance are open for traffic.

Located on an elevation of 2410 meters in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the Vardenyats Pass is a mountain pass in the eastern section of the Vardenis mountain range, where the Martuni-Yeghegnadzor highway passes through. The 14th century Selim Caravanserai is located here.

