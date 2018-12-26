Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 December

Minor earthquake detected in Armenia’s north-west


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. A minor earthquake has been detected shortly after midnight December 26 near an Armenian village in the province of Shirak.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations said its seismic protection service detected a magnitude 2,7 quake 10 kilometers south-east from the village of Ashotsk at 00:09, December 26.

The earthquake was felt in the villages of Bavra and Ashotsk.

No damages or injuries were reported.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




