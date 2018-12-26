Minor earthquake detected in Armenia’s north-west
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. A minor earthquake has been detected shortly after midnight December 26 near an Armenian village in the province of Shirak.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations said its seismic protection service detected a magnitude 2,7 quake 10 kilometers south-east from the village of Ashotsk at 00:09, December 26.
The earthquake was felt in the villages of Bavra and Ashotsk.
No damages or injuries were reported.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
