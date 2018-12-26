LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-12-18

LONDON, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 25 December:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.68% to $1899.00, copper price down by 0.74% to $5960.50, lead price up by 0.97% to $1982.00, nickel price up by 0.23% to $10910.00, tin price down by 0.26% to $19400.00, zinc price down by 2.17% to $2480.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $55500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.