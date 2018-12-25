Armenia reaffirms its clear stance on priority of status and security of Nagorno Karabakh – MFA spokesperson

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenia reaffirms its clear stance on the priority of status and security of Nagorno Karabakh in the negotiation package, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of the foreign ministry of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan said, answering the question of “Lurer” program on Public TV about how she would comment the recent announcement of Elmar Mammadyarov over NK conflict settlement.

“There can be 2 approaches towards this announcement. We can reaffirm our clear stance on the priority of status and security of Nagorno Karabakh in the negotiation package, giving reasonable clarifications for both approaches. Anyway, we think it’s necessary to display restraint in public announcements, supporting the negotiations, if, of course, there is sincere wish to respect the commitment towards the negotiations. This refers to the cases when attempts are made to present one’s own one-sided opinions as preconditions. No one should decide the will of the people of Nagorno Karabakh but themselves.

Preconditions, let alone threats, can have no impact on our position. Demonstration of both optimism and pessimism are equally ineffective methods for having any influence on the process. It’s necessary to be realistic and to find a solution that will be acceptable for all the involved sides”, Anna Naghdalyan said.

