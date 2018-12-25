‘We are good allies for centuries’- President Sarkissian on Armenian-Russian relations

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian says Russia is the natural ally of Armenia, Armenpress reports the President said in an interview to the Indian WION TV (World Is One News).

The President reminded that ‘Armenia’s acting prime minister announced that there will be no change in our foreign policy, which is natural’.

“Russia is a natural ally of Armenia. This partnership has not started ten years ago or hundred years ago. We are good allies for centuries. I think we are, were and will be stable and good allies in the future”, Armen Sarkissian said.

President Sarkissian also commented on the statement of John Bolton who said they offer to sell American weapons to Armenia. The Armenian President said that is just an offer. “Tomorrow we can have other offers as well. I leave that to government to decide what sort of weapons they want to buy. But the reality is that Armenia is the only country that is and can become a bridge between East and West. We are a member of Eurasian Economic Union, we have very good relations with Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. For us it’s a very important step forward because at the end of the day if you look at the local, Armenian market as an economy, 3.5 million population is not an attractive market”, he said.