Turkey trying to change demographic picture in Syrian territory under its control - expert

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The invasion of the Turkish military to Syria can take place at any moment, expert on Turkish studies Rafayel Sahakyan told a press conference in ARMENPRESS, adding that most probably Turkey now reaches certain agreements with international players.

“Therefore, it’s not ruled out that Turkey may enter into Syria’s territory by the end of the year. Succeeding in Afrin Turkey strengthened its positions in Syria and increased its influence: it took control from Kurds in Afrin. Recently Turkey launched a new operation in the eastern part of Euphrates which will cover quite a major space”, he said. “If Turkey succeeds in this case as well, it will take under its control a territory with 30-40km depth up to the border with Iraq, by making a buffer zone. It turns out that Syria’s entire north will be under the Turkish control”, Rafayel Sahakyan said.

Talking about Turkey’s previous operations in Syria, the expert said Ankara is solving several issues: Turkey is making a number of changes to change the demographic picture, it sets up Turkish schools, mosques.

