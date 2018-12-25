‘Armenia is on the right track’ – WATCH President Sarkissian’s interview to WION TV

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian says he is sure that Armenia is proceeding on the right pathway. Sarkissian gave an interview to WION TV (World Is One News), speaking about the developments in the country.

“Changes started in April, amazingly it started after my inauguration” Sarkissian tells Palki Sharma Upadhyay for the WION’s flagship Global Leadership Series.

“What we are facing is not only one revolution which has the name of the velvet one which is a great achievement by our nation. I would like to emphasize nation not only individuals, although individuals like the leader of the opposition Mr. Pashinyan had his own contribution of this revolution happening in a peaceful way. I would add also that former president and prime minister Serzh Sargsyan also had his contribution, choosing the path of resigning and not confronting that would cause a problematic situation”.

Watch the full interview below.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan