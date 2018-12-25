50 dead as truck, bus collide in DR Congo

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 50, ARMENPRESS. At least 50 people have been killed when a bus and a truck collided in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Okapi radio reported.

The accident happened December 24 in Kisantu, a town in the western part of the country.

The cause of the crash is speeding.

The death toll is feared to rise due to great numbers of severely injured passengers.

