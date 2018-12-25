Anna Hakobyan participates in New Year event in Lousé Rehabilitation Center for Children with Disabilities

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Anna Hakobyan, spouse of Armenia’s acting prime minister, today visited the Lousé Rehabilitation Center for Children with Disabilities, reports Armenpress.

Mrs. Hakobyan toured the Center, got acquainted with the staff, after which together with the children visiting the Center she made nominal baubles and participated in the Center’s Christmas Tree decoration ceremony.

The Lousé Center has been established based on the cooperation between Save the Children and Yerevan My Love foundation.

