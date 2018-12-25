Yerevan City Council approves five-year action plan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan City Council has approved the city’s 2019-2023 action plan with 28 votes in favor, 10 against and 12 abstentions.

Deputy Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Sargsyan said that the plan has been designed by taking into account the September 23 early election of the city council.

The main goal of the five-year plan is to outline the city economy development directions by taking into account existing problems.

“The plans and actions of the upcoming five years have been developed based on development priorities of the capital, existing problems and funding opportunities. The plan is aimed at the development of all sectors of the urban economy. The purpose of the plan is to implement systematic reforms by using new approaches, taking into account the interests and rights of citizens,” Sargsyan said.

