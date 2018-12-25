Acting PM’s spouse, healthcare minister discuss cooperation ways in fighting childhood cancer

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Acting prime minister’s spouse Anna Hakobyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of My Step and City of Smile Foundations, today met with acting healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan, introduced the Foundation’s activities and future programs in fight against cancer, reports Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by deputy healthcare minister Anahit Avanesyan, acting director of the Hematology Center after Professor R. Yolyan Samvel Danielyan, as well as a number of representatives of the field.

Acting minister Arsen Torosyan stated that the fight against cancer is one of the three main directions adopted by the ministry. “We need to understand how we should move on in fighting cancer, starting from point-based solutions up to strategic research, global investments, as well as to develop a strategy in fight against cancer. I know that your Foundation carries out major works in combating childhood cancer and I would like that we cooperate and the works are done simultaneously in order to achieve results”, the acting healthcare minister said.

In her turn Anna Hakobyan attached importance to the cooperation and noted that good results can be achieved only thanks to constant actions. “Cancer is such a complex field that we cannot leave it on the shoulders of the state and our approach is that I, as the spouse of the acting PM, chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation, are ready to assist and also receive instructions and implement them to contribute to fighting cancer”, she said.

At the end of the meeting the sides reached several agreements for the continuation of future cooperation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan