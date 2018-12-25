Conscripts to be involved in utilizing high-tech solutions in defense system

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The joint tender announced by the defense ministry and the Hi-Tech Cybersecurity Center was held December 24-25. The purpose of the tender is to create high-tech solutions in the defense system, efficient application, as well as maximal utilization of skills of conscripts.

Caretaker defense minister Davit Tonoyan attended the second stage of the tender, the ministry said.

Tonoyan spoke to commission members and experts, and was familiarized with the skills of conscripts who are participating in the event.

Conscripts subject to winter draft who have in-depth professional knowledge in informational and communication technologies, practical problem-solving as well as IT are participating in the tender.

The commission will choose the best who will be deployed for mandatory service in respectively divisions in order to utilize their skills in the process of creating high-tech solutions in the defense system.

